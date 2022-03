Precautionary advisory was issued Tuesday after power outage resulted in loss of water

A water quality advisory for Grindrod customers has been rescinded Thursday.

Grindrod Water and Interior Health issued the precautionary advisory Tuesday, March 1, after a power outage caused a loss of water.

“All bacterial testing results and disinfection levels are within drinking water standards in the distribution system,” reads a Regional District of North Okanagan press release.

