Grizzly bear spotted in Lumby

A couple of Lumby residents are warning neighbours of a grizzly bear sighting.

Lee Allan spotted one around noon Sunday, Sept. 20 near Big Buck Road.

“It was approximately 20 yards from me when I first came across it, I was armed and it did not show aggression so we pushed it out of here,” Allan said. “Stay safe and aware neighbours, it’s that time of year again.”

A few hours later Sherry Kineshanko say a grizzly on Birch Road.

“It is not small,” Kineshanko said. “Bring your animals and kids in.”

The grizzly was believed to be feeding from the corn fields in the area.

