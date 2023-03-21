Gun allegedly pointed at Penticton woman while trying to retrieve stolen bike

Man who was arrested with replica gun has convictions for sex assault, obstructing an officer

A woman had a gun pointed at when she tried to take her stolen bike back in Penticton. (File photo)

A woman is shaken but not hurt after she allegedly had a gun pointed at her when she tried to take her stolen bike back from a prolific offender in Penticton.

According to police, on the morning of March 16, officers responded to a report of a firearm allegedly pointed at a member of the public.

The incident occurred when a woman spotted her stolen bicycle near Fairford and Industrial Avenue. The woman took the bicycle, and as she walked away with it, a man allegedly pointed a firearm toward her. The woman was safely able to return to her vehicle and call police.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located the suspect and arrested him without incident. Officers seized a replica handgun from the suspect.

The accused, 33-year-old Anthony Muskego, was held in custody and charged with pointing a firearm. He was released by the courts the next day on $500 bail.

Muskego is a career criminal having been convicted of serious crimes including sexual assault over the past 20 years.

Muskego was convicted of sexual assault in 2010 in Oliver. He was given 10 months in jail, one-year probation and a five-year firearms ban. He was also convicted of breaching his probation four times in 2012.

He’s also been convicted of dangerous driving.

He goes to trial in July for possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose stemming from an incident in July 2022 in Penticton.

Cpl. James Grandy warns of the dangers of trying to take back stolen property yourself.

“The detail found in replica firearms sold today, being accurate to those of real ones, are of great concern for officers, as it makes it difficult to tell if they’re real or fake,” said Grandy. “Due to the inherent risks, we want to stress, that should a member of the public believe they’ve spotted stolen property, call police and not approach and try to retrieve it themselves.”

In Nanaimo, a man was shot in the stomach and his friend was seriously injured when they tried to take their stolen tools back from a tent encampment.

