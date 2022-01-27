Guns, heavy equipment recovered, Lake Country man arrested

During the month of January, Okanagan RCMP officers worked together to reduce crime throughout the region and keep our communities safe.

Through three separate investigations, officers recovered a significant amount of stolen property, took prohibited weapons off the street and arrested a prolific property-crime offender.

The first property crime seizure was Jan. 13 when the Kelowna RCMP Target Team along with assistance from Penticton and Lake Country RCMP and Police Dog Services, executed three search warrants on properties in Lake Country and Penticton. This search stemmed from an investigation that began on Dec. 8, into thefts of heavy equipment throughout the Southeast District.

During these searches, officers recovered a significant amount of equipment and items that included nine trailers ranging from utility to travel trailers, a CAT skid steer, a utility task vehicle, tools, 18 firearms and a cross bow. The estimated value of the stolen property is $300,000.

A 28-year-old man from Lake Country was arrested without incident. Charges of theft of motor vehicle, three counts of break and enter committing theft over $5,000, four counts of possession of property obtained by crime and eight counts of driving while prohibited have been recommended.

Searches and arrests were also made in West Kelowna and Kelowna.

“We are committed to keeping our communities safe by reducing property crime and bringing prolific offenders before the courts,” said Supt. Kara Triance, officer in charge of Kelowna regional detachment.

Kelowna RCMP thanks its law enforcement partners for the assistance they provided in the recovery of stolen property and weapons as well as the arrest of high-risk individuals within the Central Okanagan.

