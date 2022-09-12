A man was arrested after gun shots were heard (File photo)

A man was arrested after gun shots were heard (File photo)

Gunshots on Highway 33, Kelowna an ‘isolated incident’ says RCMP

One male was arrested and then released

Gun shots were fired early Sunday morning at a residence along Highway 33.

The Kelowna RCMP responded to a call for a dispute between neighbors, which resulted in a male discharging a firearm.

Police arrived on the scene, at the 4200 Block of Highway 33, at approximately 12:20 a.m. on Sunday Sept. 10.

The mounties located evidence that confirmed the reports of gunfire, said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera, Media Relations Officer for the Kelowna RCMP.

“The male arrested was released on an Undertaking and the Kelowna RCMP are continuing their investigation,” said Della-Paolera.

A family gathering was occurring at a neighbouring residence at the time of the shots. The house was secured by police until the man was taken into custody.

The incident required closure of Highway 33 until 4a.m.

No injuries were reported.

This was an isolated incident and there are no concerns for the public’s safety, said Della-Paolera.

