Halloween costume mix-up draws huge police response on Vancouver Island

Nanaimo block contained after a report of a man with his face covered, carrying a long gun

Nanaimo RCMP contained an area of Comox Road and Prideaux Street and the RCMP Emergency Response Team were called after a man with his face covered was seen entering a residence. CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin

A huge police presence was called out for what turned out to be a man in a convincing Halloween costume.

Police contained an area of Comox Road and Prideaux Street on Monday afternoon and evening after a report of a man dressed in camouflage, with his face covered, carrying what appeared to be a long gun, entering a residence.

Nanaimo RCMP had a heavy presence in the area and RCMP Vancouver Island’s Emergency Response Team was called to the scene.

Police say a man was detained without incident, it’s possible no charges will stem from it and a social media post from Nanaimo RCMP noted “mental health issues [are] suspected.” The gun was a replica.

“We were told it was a long gun, so we didn’t know anything more and his face was covered, seen going into this building,” said Sgt. Sarah Mattes at the scene.

Mattes said, given the information RCMP had to work with, they had to act accordingly.

Police determined the man they were looking for was on the first floor of the apartment building in the 600 block of Comox Road.

“He ended up coming out the back,” Mattes said. “We told him we had the place contained and he had no idea that we were here for him.”

Mattes said it was the fourth “high-profile call” that also included two false robbery alarms and one bank robbery in a six-hour span Monday afternoon.

