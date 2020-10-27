Halloween fun planned in Armstrong Spallumcheen amid COVID-19

Movies, horrifying walks and tons of jack-o-lanterns will help mark the spooky season

This Halloween is unlike any other due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce has found a light, so to speak, at the end of its planning-alteration tunnel.

The local chamber is inviting Armstrong Spallumcheen residents to carve a jack-o-lantern, or a few, and display them at the Spirit Square Station on Pleasant Valley Boulevards between noon and 3 p.m. on Halloween, Oct. 31.

Volunteers will line and light them up on both sides of the boulevard along the brick wall. The pumpkin creations will be placed following physically distancing protocol and ready for viewing at 4:30 p.m. when the road is closed to traffic.

Signage will be erected to inform bystanders of the safety protocols in place and masks are encouraged.

“Speaking of masks,” chamber president Sean Newton said. “We won’t be handing out candy, but children of all ages are encouraged to wear their costumes and show them off.”

Newton noted Valley First Credit Union Armstrong will be on hand graciously handing out a limited number of treat bags.

For those bringing pumpkins to display, visit a volunteer to enter a draw for two $50 gift cards to Askews Foods and Bosley’s Armstrong.

But the jack-o-lantern trail isn’t the only event happening this spooky season.

“Our first-ever Ghost Walk is happening on Friday, Oct. 30,” chamber executive director Patti Noonan said. “Thanks to the effort of Mark Trussell from Canadian Royal Antiques Post and volunteers from Asparagus Community Theatre.”

“Hosts will greet your bubble at Spirit Square, collect your contact tracing info and send you on a walk, if you dare, through the downtown core. Pre-registration is suggested – go to the event listing on the Armstrong Spallumcheen Facebook page,” Noonan said of the two-hour walk that commences at 6:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, in Spallumcheen, the Caravan Farm Theatre is hosting its annual Walk of Terror until the big day Oct. 31. Visitors are encouraged to listen closely to every instruction before and during the visit for maximum enjoyment.

Hallowe’en at the Ranch is taking place from 11-4 p.m. Saturday at the Historic O’Keefe Ranch with COVID-19 safe activities. Costumes are encouraged.

For those looking for more of a relaxed yet spooky evening of fun, SPARC is hosting season-appropriate movies at the Centennial Theatre starting at 6:30 p.m. Up first on the marquee, Hocus Pocus. Next, “Here’s Johnny!” The Shining will begin at 8:30 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Reserve your ticket for flicks on the Armstrong Spallumcheen Facebook page under events.

For more information, contact the Armstrong Spallumcheen Visitor Centre at 250-546-8155.

