Jack-o-lanterns will light up Spirit Square this Halloween in Armstrong a the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce plans a fun spooky evening amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Contributed)

Halloween fun planned in Armstrong Spallumcheen amid COVID-19

Movies, horrifying walks and tons of jack-o-lanterns will help mark the spooky season

This Halloween is unlike any other due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce has found a light, so to speak, at the end of its planning-alteration tunnel.

The local chamber is inviting Armstrong Spallumcheen residents to carve a jack-o-lantern, or a few, and display them at the Spirit Square Station on Pleasant Valley Boulevards between noon and 3 p.m. on Halloween, Oct. 31.

Volunteers will line and light them up on both sides of the boulevard along the brick wall. The pumpkin creations will be placed following physically distancing protocol and ready for viewing at 4:30 p.m. when the road is closed to traffic.

Signage will be erected to inform bystanders of the safety protocols in place and masks are encouraged.

“Speaking of masks,” chamber president Sean Newton said. “We won’t be handing out candy, but children of all ages are encouraged to wear their costumes and show them off.”

Newton noted Valley First Credit Union Armstrong will be on hand graciously handing out a limited number of treat bags.

For those bringing pumpkins to display, visit a volunteer to enter a draw for two $50 gift cards to Askews Foods and Bosley’s Armstrong.

But the jack-o-lantern trail isn’t the only event happening this spooky season.

“Our first-ever Ghost Walk is happening on Friday, Oct. 30,” chamber executive director Patti Noonan said. “Thanks to the effort of Mark Trussell from Canadian Royal Antiques Post and volunteers from Asparagus Community Theatre.”

“Hosts will greet your bubble at Spirit Square, collect your contact tracing info and send you on a walk, if you dare, through the downtown core. Pre-registration is suggested – go to the event listing on the Armstrong Spallumcheen Facebook page,” Noonan said of the two-hour walk that commences at 6:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, in Spallumcheen, the Caravan Farm Theatre is hosting its annual Walk of Terror until the big day Oct. 31. Visitors are encouraged to listen closely to every instruction before and during the visit for maximum enjoyment.

Hallowe’en at the Ranch is taking place from 11-4 p.m. Saturday at the Historic O’Keefe Ranch with COVID-19 safe activities. Costumes are encouraged.

For those looking for more of a relaxed yet spooky evening of fun, SPARC is hosting season-appropriate movies at the Centennial Theatre starting at 6:30 p.m. Up first on the marquee, Hocus Pocus. Next, “Here’s Johnny!” The Shining will begin at 8:30 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Reserve your ticket for flicks on the Armstrong Spallumcheen Facebook page under events.

For more information, contact the Armstrong Spallumcheen Visitor Centre at 250-546-8155.

READ MORE: Sound effects at play for Caravan’s Halloween event

READ MORE: Halloween fireworks curbed in all but two North Okanagan communities

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Mi’kmaq band finds buyer for portion of lobster catch after alleged blacklisting
Next story
ELECTION 2020: Live blog from B.C. party headquarters

Just Posted

There has been COVID-19 exposures at two elementary schools in District 42. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 24 additional COVID-19 cases

This includes three school exposures in Kelowna

Ashton Hickson, firefighter with the BX-Swan Lake Fire Rescue, will be on scene Oct. 31, 2020, at one of two locations collecting donations for Muscular Dystrophy Canada. (RDNO contributed)
Fill your boots for Muscular Dystrophy: North Okanagan firefighters

BX-Swan Lake fire department hosting boot drive to boost funds for charity

Jack-o-lanterns will light up Spirit Square this Halloween in Armstrong a the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce plans a fun spooky evening amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Contributed)
Halloween fun planned in Armstrong Spallumcheen amid COVID-19

Movies, horrifying walks and tons of jack-o-lanterns will help mark the spooky season

October is Foster Parent Appreciation month. (stock image)
North Okanagan foster families applauded

October is Foster Parent Appreciation Month

The Med Restaurant was named the 2020 Business of the Year at the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. (Contributed)
Greater Vernon businesses honoured for excellence

Greater Vernon Chambers of Commerce has announced its 2020 Business Excellence Award winners

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry arrives for briefing on the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, Oct. 26, 2020 (B.C. government)
B.C. records 217 more COVID-19 cases, mask use urged

Infection spike continues, 21 senior facilities affected

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A Summerland woman has set up an online fundraiser to provide backpacks to those being released from correctional facilities.(ca.gofundme.com)
Summerland woman raising money for backpack program

Backpacks will be distributed to those being released from correctional facilities

École de l’Anse-au-sable. (Google Maps)
15 cases of COVID-19 tied to Kelowna Francophone school outbreak

Three other schools in Kelowna are also dealing with potential exposure events

People march during a climate strike in Montreal, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Judge rejects 15 youths’ climate change lawsuit against Canadian government

Justice Michael Manson has granted the government’s motion to strike the plaintiffs’ claim

A four-vehicle accident on the Bruhn Bridge in Sicamous destroyed two cars and a section of bridge guardrail but remarkably injured no one. (Sicamous RCMP Image)
Sicamous’ Bruhn Bridge site of two collisions

Although a total of five vehicles were involved, no one was injured

Steven Gardner in an Instagram selfie that contributed to his arrest.
Receipt plus Instagram selfie leads to arrest of Kamloops man

Steven Gardner is facing three firearms charges

A woman walks through check in at WestJet at Pearson International airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Strong support for pre-flight COVID testing ahead of upcoming WestJet trial: YVR

Airport is partnering with UBC, which is helping choose the method of pre-flight testing

(File)
Two more Kelowna flights flagged as having COVID-19 aboard

A flight from Vancouver to Kelowna and a flight from Kelowna to Edmonton have been identified

Most Read