RCMP Police Service dog Hammer was called out to assist with three separate incidents recently. Photo supplied RCMP Police Service dog Hammer and his handler, Cpl. Don Graves, were called out to assist with three separate incidents in the Comox Valley. (Photo supplied.)

B.C. RCMP dog Hammer helps police nab suspects, find lost hiker – all in 4 days

Hammer helped with an investigation, in a search for a lost woman and aided in locating a suspect

Hammer the police dog has been a good boy.

Comox Valley RCMP say the police service dog helped nab two suspects and found a lost hiker in three separate incidents over four days.

The first, a rescue, happened in the late afternoon of Jan. 24 along the Trent River trails. Police said in a news release this week that a woman and her dog had gone missing while out for a hike.

Led by his handler Cpl. Don Graves, Hammer arrived at the scene and descended onto the trail. Luckily, the German Shepherd was able to track a scent, finding the woman and her dog in a bush just off the trail 10 minutes later.

“Thankfully, this situation ended well, with Hammer locating this woman quickly,” Graves said.

The next day, Hammer was back on the job – this time helping RCMP search for a man who is known to police and was spotted breaking his probation conditions by entering a home.

Graves and Hammer were called to the house, and after gaining permission from the owner started their search.

Police said the man was found in the crawl space, where he refused to surrender. Hammer was sent into the tight area, and the man was quickly taken into custody.

On Jan. 27, Mounties were investigating an early-morning multi-vehicle collision on Highway 19 in Fanny Bay after a vehicle struck debris strewn across the lanes. Police said two vehicles were extensively damaged in the crash.

Road maintenance crews told police that they noticed a person acting suspiciously. Police called in Hammer and Graves to help search the nearby area.

Hammer led Graves into a wooded area, police said. A man was found and taken into custody. Mischief charges are pending against a 35-year-old man.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Florida broadcaster arrested for damaging ‘racist’ sign
Next story
Wilson-Raybould entered federal politics hoping to be a bridge builder

Just Posted

‘Walk for ALS’ rebrands as ‘Walk to End ALS’

Vernon’s walk is set to take place at Polson Park on Saturday, June 8.

UPDATE: Man in custody after fatal shooting in Vernon

Police are holding a media briefing at 10:30 a.m.

Vernon Mustangs drop openers at Classic

The hosts are 0-2 after the opening day at the 48th annual Coca Cola Classic pee wee hockey event

UPDATE: Kelowna teen dies in Highway 97 crash

Crashes have also been reported in West Kelowna

Aboriginal speaker brings presentation to Vernon schools

Ojibway author, playwright, journalist and humourist, Drew Hayden Taylor

B.C. moves closer to money laundering public inquiry; feds vow ‘crack down’

An anti-money laundering group said that $1 billion annually was being filtered through B.C. casinos

Vernon Winter Carnival in full swing

A roundup of all things Carnival

B.C. RCMP dog Hammer helps police nab suspects, find lost hiker – all in 4 days

Hammer helped with an investigation, in a search for a lost woman and aided in locating a suspect

B.C. legislature deputy speaker Linda Reid to give up duties

Suspended officers reject allegations of speaker Darryl Plecas

Alternate route open as Highway 97 remains closed between Peachland and Summerland

Crews continue to see slope movement at the site of the rockslide

Transport Canada orders new braking protocol after fatal CP derailment in Field

The order will remain in effect as long as necessary, Transportation Minister Marc Garneau said

Interior Health opioid addiction clinic adds evening, weekend appointments

Funding will add three new doctors and two nurse practitioners

B.C. government earmarks more cash to help new immigrants settle

Services to be expanded by 45 per cent, Surrey presser reveals

Special warning to watch for treeline avalanches in B.C. backcountry

Senior avalanche forecaster Grant Helgeson says it means that trees are not the safe haven they normally are

Most Read