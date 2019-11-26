Hands Off! campaign launched in Vancouver on Nov. 26, 2019 by Vancouver Police, Barwatch and Metro Vancouver Transit Police. (Police handout)

Hands Off! campaign targets gropers on public transit, in bars in Vancouver

More than 250 reports of groping have been investigated in Vancouver since 2018

Groping is a crime and the Vancouver police are launching a new campaign aimed at reminding offenders it’s not OK to touch someone without their consent.

Police, in partnership with Metro Vancouver Transit Police and the Barwatch organization, launched the Hands Off! campaign Tuesday due to an alarming number of groping incidents getting reported to police, said Sgt. Steve Addison.

“Almost everyone has been – or knows someone who has been – grabbed or fondled by a stranger in a public place,” he said. “It appears that some people don’t understand that groping is a crime. Anyone who does this could be arrested and charged.”

ALSO READ: Surrey cops looking for Guildford groping suspect

Since the beginning of 2018, police in Vancouver have investigated 174 reports of unwanted sexual contact from strangers in public places and transit police looked into 75 further incidents on buses and SkyTrains.

According to police, while unwanted touching can happen anywhere, it’s most prevalent in crowded places like bars, clubs, buses, and rapid transit.

“Despite our constant efforts to reduce incidents of groping, these continue to be a serious issue on the transit system,” said Sgt. Clint Hampton, with the transit police. “Offenders need to realize that these are all sexual assaults, and anyone who commits an act of groping is a sexual offender.”

The campaign will take the form of posters which will appear in restaurants and nightclubs throughout the city, as well as in SkyTrain cars and at bus stations.

The Vancouver police urge anyone who falls victim to groping or who witnesses it to call 911.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
WATCH: Lumby goes live on Still Standing
Next story
Kamloops teen who admitted to sexually assaulting social workers to get psych assessment

Just Posted

Road sign gives Cherryville a chuckle

Typo leaves residents wondering if road has been renamed

Cherry still touted a great Canadian by Vernon restaurant

Don Cherry’s Sports Grill hasn’t had any issues or complaints

Simply Christmas at Coldstream Light Up

Community Christmas event takes place Sunday, Dec. 1 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Pumps up in Vernon

Petro Canada jumps up nine cents

City of Vernon recognized for pedal power

Climate Energy Association honours city for forward thinking

WATCH: Lumby goes live on Still Standing

Film crews started rolling back in January for the comedy reality show

MITCHELL’S MUSINGS: Hitting delete button on hockey traditions

Midget hockey will be no more, but what’s next?

Hands Off! campaign targets gropers on public transit, in bars in Vancouver

More than 250 reports of groping have been investigated in Vancouver since 2018

Kamloops teen who admitted to sexually assaulting social workers to get psych assessment

The 13-year-old boy’s identity is protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act

Privacy watchdogs say B.C.-based firm broke rules for political ads on Facebook

AggregateIQ provides election-related software and political advertising

Co-accused in Penticton home invasion allegedly breaches bail – again

Jesse Mason, 32, has allegedly been granted and breached his bail twice in two months

Consumer spending ‘cautious,’ B.C. finance minister says

Carole James sees housing sales pick up, resources in decline

Children watchdog blames Alberta, B.C. for lack of coordination before teen’s overdose death

Jennifer Charlesworth, the Representative for Children and Youth, calls out lack of oversight

Semi in ditch on Highway 1 west of Sicamous

Traffic reduced to single lane, alternating

Most Read