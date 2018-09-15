Have a date but you’re a messy eater? Here are a few places you can go

Have a cute date this weekend? We don’t.

However, we do have a few food recommendations for you so you can take your significant other out on the town without making a mess. Just remember to avoid finger foods.

Linguini al Mare at The District Eatery

Mussels, clams, prawns and shrimp are mixed in with your choice of sauce. The best part? You can order the cream sauce, which comes out easily if you get it on your shirt.

Sushi at Bluetail Restaurant

With two locations in town, on Spall and Commerce Avenue, this restaurant is perfect for those who know how to use chopsticks. If you don’t, that’s OK, just make sure to order smaller rolls that can fit in your mouth like the tasty yam or avocado rolls.

Sandwiches at the Bread Co.

I know we said to avoid finger foods, but these sandwiches are so darn tasty, we couldn’t resist mentioning them. You can choose between classics like the tuna sandwich or try a flatbread like the Mediterranean chicken. If you’re really worried about spilling, stick with the turkey waldorf salad.

Steak at the Phoenix Steakhouse

Voted the number one steakhouse in the Okanagan, according to trip advisor, these steaks will make your mouth water. You can’t go wrong with a nice rib eye or filet mignon.

Dessert at Bliss Bakery and Bistro

Or breakfast, we don’t judge. Sate your sweet tooth with the callebaut chocolate chunk cookies or the chocolate toffee nut bars.

Have a non-messy place you'd like to share? Let us know by using #YourKelowna.

