Environment Canada says up to 25cm of snow are expected on highways passes. (File photo)

Heavy snow to blanket Okanagan starting Wednesday

10 to 20 cm will fall on the Okanagan with up to 25 cm forecast for highway passes

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for a winter storm that’s expected to blanket the Okanagan with 10 to 20 cm of snow.

The storm is expected to bring heavy snow Wednesday (Jan. 5) evening through to Thursday. Up to 25 cm could fall on highway passes.

The statement is in effect for Whistler, Fraser Canyon, Okanagan Valley, Similkameen, Nicola, South Thompson, Shuswap, Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt, Coquihalla Highway – Merritt to Kamloops, Okanagan Connector – Merritt to Kelowna, Highway 3 – Hope to Princeton.

Drivers are cautioned to avoid non-essential travel.

