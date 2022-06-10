A GoFundMe in support of the family of Andrew Linklater has been established by his sisted. (Submitted by Summer Muzyka)

A GoFundMe in support of the family of Andrew Linklater has been established by his sisted. (Submitted by Summer Muzyka)

Help wanted for devastated family after B.C. dad killed by logs falling from truck

Lake Cowichan’s Andrew Linklater was killed when a load of logs fell from a truck and onto him

The sister of a Lake Cowichan man who died as a result of a logging truck tragedy in the Comox Valley that has set up a Go-Fund-Me for his wife and children.

Andrew Linklater, 43, died May 24 on the northbound on-ramp to Highway 19 off the Comox Valley Parkway when the truck lost its load.

Still in shock over their loss, Linklater’s devastated little sister Summer Muzyka has set up a GoFundMe account to help Linklater’s widow and their children during their grief.

“Andrew has left behind Donna his partner for 16 years and the mother of his children, Ashton & Sienna, Josh & Brentyn,” Muzyka said on the GoFundMe page.

“We are all so devastated. We are in disbelief. We are hurting. We don’t know how we will ever find happiness again.”

RELATED: Lake Cowichan man dies in collision with logging truck in Comox Valley

In its first day, the fund collected $12,150 of the $20,000 goal.

“Life is already so expensive and Donna can’t go to work until she makes sure her kids are okay and doing better. With no dual income and funerals expenses, bills, rent, groceries, gas, and all the bills are piling up,” Muzyka explained.

“I want to take this financial burden from her so she can [grieve] properly, take care of herself and the kids (my nephews and niece) and not worry about all the bills,” she continued.

“Whoever can help out the family during this tragic time in their lives, any donation is so greatly appreciated.”

To donate visit: https://gofund.me/76f4addb.

Lake Cowichan

Previous story
Federal report shows the impact of warming oceans on B.C. coast
Next story
North Okanagan-Shuswap man killed when vehicle goes over steep embankment

Just Posted

Salmon Arm RCMP and other emergency responders were called to Silver Creek where a man was killed after his vehicle went over a steep embankment on Thursday, June 9, 2022. (File photo)
North Okanagan-Shuswap man killed when vehicle goes over steep embankment

Del Rango & the D-Railers play for Black Press’s printing operators and staff after their shift. The local band will be featured on the Lumby Days entertainment staf 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11. Catch more acts, games, rides and more at Lumby Days from Friday, June 10-Sunday, June 11. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Fun-filled Lumby Days underway

A Vernon man was arrested and charged with break and enter and arson after police and firefighters responded to a reported suspicious fire at Nico’s Nurseryland in Salmon Arm. (Google photo)
Vernon man charged with arson following fire at Salmon Arm Nico’s Nurseryland

The song Red Harvest, by Richard T. Bear and featuring Paul Rodgers, was written in response to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. (Quarto Valley Records)
B.C. artist featured on song to help people of Ukraine