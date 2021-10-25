Police at the intersection of Pandosy Street and Sutherland Avenue in Kelowna on the evening of Monday, Oct. 25. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)

Police at the intersection of Pandosy Street and Sutherland Avenue in Kelowna on the evening of Monday, Oct. 25. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)

‘High-risk’ police incident unfolding near downtown Kelowna

Weapons complaint prompts large police presence in Pandosy area

The Kelowna RCMP have cordoned off a section of Pandosy Street as officers respond to what police are calling a “high-risk incident” after a man was reportedly spotted with a weapon in the area.

Mounties flooded the 1900-block of Pandosy around 5 p.m, determining the suspect was in a nearby residence.

Pandosy is currently closed from Lake Avenue to Elliot Avenue and the RCMP is requesting the public stay away from the area.

“At this time, the suspect is believed to be contained, and we do not believe there is an active threat to the community,” says Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP.

The RCMP’s Emergency Response Team is reportedly on scene.

More to come.

READ MORE: City of Kelowna renews tourism tax

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KelownaOkanaganRCMP

Previous story
Potential COVID-19 exposure at North Okanagan school

Just Posted

National Inquiry on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Chief Commissioner, Marion Buller pauses during an interview with The Canadian Press, in Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday August 31, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘Redefining Community’: Indigenous rights advocate to speak at UBCO webinar

A potential COVID-19 exposure took place Oct. 12 at the North Okanagan Jr. Academy in Armstrong. (Google Maps photo)
Potential COVID-19 exposure at North Okanagan school

Kelowna’s Vivian Schmeeckle (right) discusses shot options with skip Hannah Rempel as Comox Valley counterpart Keelie Duncan looks on during semifinal play Sunday, Oct. 24, at the 20th annual Rick Cotter Memorial Junior Spiel at the Vernon Curling Club. Rempel went on to win the championship. (Roger Knox - Black Press)
Kelowna quartet rakes in Cotter cash

Langley RCMP volunteer Nicholas Manhas was handing out reflective tags to pedestrians and transit users last week on Fraser Highway. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Vernon drivers, pedestrians reminded to stay safe