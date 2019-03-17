UPDATE: No injuries in avalanche on Highway 1 near Revelstoke

The highway remains closed

Highway 1 is closed east of Revelstoke right now due to an avalanche.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure confirmed that a small natural avalanche occurred 46 km east of Revelstoke on Highway 1 around 1 p.m.

One vehicle was involved but not buried. There were no injuries reported on scene and no onsite arrival of a Medivac helicopter.

“Warming afternoons create increased avalanche risk at this time of year,” said a spokesperson from the ministry in an email. “The ministry continually monitors conditions and is actively conducting controls across the Service Area by Ministry Avalanche Technicians.”

More information to come.

 

Highway 1 is closed east of Revelstoke due to an avalanche. (DriveBC photo)

