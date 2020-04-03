This morning in Revelstoke. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Highway 1 closed west of Revelstoke

Due to a vehicle incident

Highway 1 is closed west of Revelstoke near Three Valley Gap.

There was a vehicle incident between Griffin Lake Avalanche Gate and Highway 23. According to DriveBC an assessment in progress and no estimation for reopening. There is also no detour.

DriveBC first recorded the incident at 6:32 a.m.

Roughly five cm of snow fell in Revelstoke last night. The snow is expected to continue until the afternoon. High three degrees.

 

@pointypeak701
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com
TransCanada

