(DriveBC)

(DriveBC)

Update: Highway 1 east of Revelstoke reopened

The highway was closed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Update: The avalanche control work is complete and Highway 1 is reopened.

Original: Highway 1 will be closed east of Revelstoke from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for avalanche control work.

The highway closure will start near the Illecillewaet brake check and runs more than nine kilometers to the western boundary of Glacier National Park. There will be no detour around the closure, so drivers should be aware.

DriveBC cautioned for drivers to watch for traffic control and will provide an update at 1 p.m.

READ MORE: Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre to host youth-led art festival

READ MORE: VIDEO: Yeti Natural Selection Revelstoke recap

Breaking NewsRevelstoketrans-canada highway

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Hit-and-run in Penticton parking lot leaves victim with serious injuries
Next story
UPDATE: Nearly $20 million Vernon-Monashee funds voted against

Just Posted

Environment and Climate Change Canada special air quality statement for the North Okanagan
Dust stirs up severe weather alert in Vernon

Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu says almost $20 million for local governments will help fund key projects. The funding from the province’s $1 billion Growing Communities Fund was announced Friday, March 3. (Brendan Shykora/Morning Star)
UPDATE: Nearly $20 million Vernon-Monashee funds voted against

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP investigated a suspicious grass fire near Vernon’s Department of National Defence army camp Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. (Black Press file photo)
RCMP investigating furniture fire in Vernon park

Spallumcheen’s Ina Forrest (right) and Team Canada went 1-1 Wednesday, March 8, at the 2023 World Wheelchair Curling Championships in Richmond. Canada has qualified for the playoff round. (WCF/Cheyenne Boone)
Spallumcheen’s Forrest, Team Canada qualify for playoffs