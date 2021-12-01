Highway 3 east of Princeton closed as road floods again

There is no detour for commercial vehicles

Highway 3 east of Princeton is flooding for the second time this week. Photo Marcie Anne Roberts

Highway 3, approximately 12 km east of Princeton, was under a foot of water at noon, Dec. 1 and has been closed.

It is the first day of what is expected to be two days of potential flooding, as a major weather system moves in from the west.

According to DriveBC the highway is closed from 3 km east of Princeton to 6 km west of Hedley. Small traffic detour is available via Old Hedley Road, however there is no detour from commercial vehicles. An updated is expected at 3 p.m. today.

Marcie Anne Roberts lives on the water covered road.

She and her family proactively evacuated their home Sunday, Nov. 30, as that stretch of highway flooded previously.

“I went back this morning to grab some essential items,” she told the Spotlight. “I just left in time.”

Roberts said the situation for Highway 3 residents is frustrated by the fact the regional district has yet to put them on evacuation order, and therefore they are not eligible for assistance.

