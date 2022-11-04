Road conditions on Highway 97 at Highway 3A junction, just south of Kaleden on Friday morning, Nov. 4. (DriveBC)

Road conditions on Highway 97 at Highway 3A junction, just south of Kaleden on Friday morning, Nov. 4. (DriveBC)

UPDATE: Highway 3A reopens following vehicle incident

Drivers can expect major delays in both directions

Update (11:50 a.m.)

Highway 3A has reopened in both directions following a vehicle incident between Twin Lakes Road and Highway 97.

The road was closed for 10.8 kilometres for about two hours on Friday morning.

Motorists can expect major delays in both directions, according to DriveBC.

Original (9:55 a.m.)

Highway 3A is closed in both directions Friday morning following a vehicle incident between Twin Lakes Road and Highway 97, just west of Kaleden.

The road is closed for 10.8 kilometres and a detour is available using Highway 97 to Highway 3.

DriveBC says the incident occurred approximately 25 kilometres east of Keremeos.

An update on the road incident is expected at around 11 a.m.

READ MORE: Highway 3 now open, Highway 5A remains closed

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

Breaking NewsKeremeosPenticton

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Heavy rain, snow, ease drought in some B.C. areas as forecasters watch rising rivers
Next story
Keremeos man who stabbed police officer not criminally responsible

Just Posted

Weather causes delays at YLW. (Facebook)
Snow causes delays and cancellations at Kelowna International Airport

A power outage in Vernon is affecting 1,751 customers Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. (BC Hydro photo)
UPDATE: Power restored for more than 1,700 Vernon businesses and residents

Big White village at 9:37 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4 (Photo - Big White Ski Resort webcam)
Get ready to hit the slopes as heavy snow falls on the Okanagan resorts

Casey Donovan
UPDATE: RCMP locate missing woman in Vernon