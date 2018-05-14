Highway 6 work underway

Ditching due to flooding taking place today east of Cherryville

Highway 6 has seen its fair share of flooding this spring.

The main thoroughfare between Vernon and the Monashees was washed out last week, east of Cherryville. It has since re-opened, but ditching is taking place today until 4 p.m. The road, six kilometres east of Cherryville is reduced to single-lane alternating traffic as the work gets underway due to flooding.

High water in Lavington also flooded the highway last week. Several homes in the area were impacted, as well as a number of agricultural properties, including the Postill Pit and Coldstream Ranch.

A couple of Highway 6 properties were on evacuation alert, along with seven addresses on Kirkland Drive in Coldstream, but those have since been lifted.

Meanwhile, two of the three alerts at Killiney Beach have been lifted.

See Evacuation alerts rescinded for some near Killiney Beach

But flood concerns are still in effect.

