Highway 97 closed in Kaleden due to vehicle incident

The highway is closed in both directions

Highway 97 is closed in Kaleden because of a vehicle incident. (Google Maps)

Highway 97 is closed in both directions in Kaleden because of a vehicle incident.

The crash is at the intersection of Hwy 97 and Lakehill Road.

Delays are expected in the area and emergency crews are on route.

📡#BCHwy97 Reports of a vehicle incident that has the highway CLOSED in both directions at the intersection with Lakehill Rd in #Kaleden. Crews en route. Drive with caution in the area. Expect delays. #Penticton #Okanagan — DriveBC (@DriveBC) February 28, 2023

DriveBC is urged travellers to drive with caution due to slippery conditions from Garnet Valley to Kaleden.

More to come.

