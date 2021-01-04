Single-lane alternating traffic in place on Highway 97 near Falkland Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (File - Pixabay)

Highway 97 down to single lane near Falkland

Vehicle incident reported by provincial agency, investigation underway

A vehicle incident has Highway 97 east of Falkland down to single lane alternating traffic just before 3:30 p.m., Monday.

The incident between Dear and Shaw Road will see traffic slowed for at least the next two hours, according to DriveBC.

An assessment is in progress and motorists are reminded to follow traffic control.

