Highway 97 in Lake Country closed due to crash involving semi-truck

Highway 97 through Lake Country has been closed due to a crash involving a transport truck.

Witnesses at the scene have said an SUV may be stuck underneath the semi.

The collision has completely blocked the highway northbound just past the airport near the Ellison Lake pull-out. Highway 97 is closed at Old Vernon Road in both directions, and drivers are being turned around as emergency crews are on scene.

Traffic is being re-routed and police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

There is no estimated time of reopening.

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

