The approximate location of a vehicle incident on Highway 97 near Penticton that’s causing delays, according to DriveBC. (Google image)

The approximate location of a vehicle incident on Highway 97 near Penticton that’s causing delays, according to DriveBC. (Google image)

Highway 97 near Penticton closed in both directions due to vehicle incident

Vehicle incident occurred just south of Sandhill Road

A vehicle incident on Highway 97 has closed the highway in both directions one kilometre south of Penticton.

According to DriveBC, at about 1:30 p.m., reports were received of the incident, which occurred just south of Sandhill Road. Emergency vehicles are on scene, and motorists are told to expect major delays in the area and watch for traffic control.

An estimated time of reopening is not yet available.

More to come.

Read more: Havoc at Trout Creek convenience store

Do you have something else we should report on? Email: zachary.roman@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Breaking News

Previous story
Vehicle crash knocks out power for more than 1,100 Vernon residents
Next story
‘Historic’ year for Lumby bylaw complaints

Just Posted

The Village of Lumby bylaw office has seen another increase in complaints in 2021, with 165 new files this past quarter. (Morning Star file photo)
‘Historic’ year for Lumby bylaw complaints

A vehicle incident has led to a power outage in Vernon east of Keddleston Road Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (BC Hydro photo)
Vehicle crash knocks out power for more than 1,100 Vernon residents

Shannon Lester and Endrene Shepherd present Sea of Love at the Lake Country Art Gallery, on now until Nov. 20. (Lake Country Art Gallery photo)
Lake Country artists bring Sea of Love to gallery

You have to submit completed nomination forms before you can run for office. File photo.
Residents call for randomized ballots in Vernon elections