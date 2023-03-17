Highway 97 north of Vernon experiencing delays in both directions

One lane is open in each direction

A medical incident is causing delays in both directions on Highway 97 north of Vernon on Friday morning. (Jennifer Smith/Vernon Morning Star)

Highway 97 north of Vernon is experiencing some delays in both directions after a medical emergency.

Police, fire, and emergency services all arrived on scene and the driver of a black GMC Sierra was taken to hospital. The incident took place south of Swan Lake Junction.

The truck has been moved to the centre lane of the highway but there is just one lane open in both directions, causing delays. A tow truck is on scene.

