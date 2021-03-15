WATCH: Air Ambulance lands at serious Armstrong collision

Air Ambulance called to scene at Highway 97A and Rosedale Avenue, landed on highway beside vehicle

UPDATED 4:37 P.M.: DriveBC says traffic is moving, single-lane alternating.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Highway 97A south of Armstrong is closed in both directions Monday afternoon, March 15, following a collision.

Few details are known other than the accident that happened just before 4 p.m. on the highway at Rosedale Avenue.

An Air Ambulance was seen landing on the highway.

Detours are in effect in both directions.

Drive BC said the estimated time of reopening is not available and emergency crews are redirecting traffic locally through Armstrong.

The cause and extent of injuries are unknown at this time.

More to come…

