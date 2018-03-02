Andrea DeMeer Trucks and cars are lined up on Highway 3 West tonight outside of Princeton.

Vehicle incidents close both Coquihalla and Highway 3

No word on when the Hope-Princeton might reopen

A vehicle incident has closed Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton, Friday night.

According to DriveBC there is no estimated time of the highway reopening. The latest update from DriveBC was posted at 8:26 p.m. Friday.

The Coquihalla is also closed between Hope and Merritt because of spun out commercial vehicles and other vehicular incidents.

RELATED: Coquihalla mess at Box Canyon stops traffic northbound

Estimated time for Highway 5 to reopen is midnight.

For updates visit drivebc.ca

