Historic military planes to take flight over Penticton

The B-17 does a flyover of Penticton Regional Airport Monday. (Mark Brett - Western News)

The B-17 Flying Fortress, Sentimental Journey and the B-25 Maid in the Shade bombers touched down at the Penticton Regional Airport Monday morning.

The two Second World War aircraft are operated by the Commemorative Air Force out of Mesa, Ariz. and are here until next weekend.

READ MORE: Warbirds scheduled to touch down in the Okanagan

Tours of the aircraft as well as flights aboard the planes are available. Those tours take place Monday and Friday to Sunday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday and run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Flight reservations can be made online at https://www.azcaf.org/location/penticton-bc-tour-stop/.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Statue of B.C.’s ‘Hanging Judge’ removed from New Westminster courthouse
Next story
B.C. city’s quest to tax vacant homes going to UBCM

Just Posted

Time is running out to nominate the best Vernon businesses

Nominations close July 15 for Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce awards

Judge adjourns bail variance in North Okanagan animal cruelty case

Mother-daughter duo facing charges are looking to have bail conditions varied

Vernon chosen for immigration pilot project

Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot invites newcomers to make Vernon their forever home.

Vernon rezoning application near heronry draws interest

Friends of Animals Vernon helping Vernon Heronry Protection Society with opposition to application

Okanagan Fruit Tree Project in need of extra hands

Volunteers to pick, sort and/or deliver fruit to Okanagan charities

UPDATE: Popular Vernon swimming hole open

Vandalism delayed initial Peanut Pool scheduled opening of June 28

B.C. Tree Fruits launches Canadian Summer Staples contest

B.C. Tree Fruits is giving western Canadians the chance to win a trip for two to the Grey Cup

Experts consider best way to free salmon trapped below Fraser slide

Incident command post set up to tackle the fish passage problem from Lillooet

Canadian government to fund defence of Smuggler’s Inn owner

Robert Boule’s ‘Rowbotham application’ granted Friday in B.C. Supreme Court

RCMP: Cocaine, fentanyl and weapons seized from Penticton residence

Two men and a woman face several charges after search of heavily fortified house

Be prepared for smoke pollution this B.C. wildfire season

Interior Health says the best way to stay healthy is to reduce your exposure to smoke

RCMP: Car collides with Shuswap home in hit and run

RCMP Report: Salmon Arm police respond to report of theft, two collisions

Vancouver Island RCMP find intoxicated woman walking horse

Handler deemed to be intoxicated

UBC banned from marching in Vancouver Pride Parade after allowing ‘transphobic hate speech’

Ban linked to anti-SOGI activist Jenn Smith’s talk on campus

Most Read