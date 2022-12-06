Built in 1915, this Tudor-style home was the family residence of Penticton Dr. Herb McGregor. Located at the corner of Eckhardt and Argyle, this heritage house was turned into Bogner’s Restaurant in 1976 and has been serving farm-to-table cuisine since then. (Courtesy of oldphoto.ca)

Built in 1915, this Tudor-style home was the family residence of Penticton Dr. Herb McGregor. Located at the corner of Eckhardt and Argyle, this heritage house was turned into Bogner’s Restaurant in 1976 and has been serving farm-to-table cuisine since then. (Courtesy of oldphoto.ca)

UPDATE: Historic restaurant in Penticton to be turned into 3-storey office building

Council approved two requests on Dec. 6, paving the way for Bogner’s of Penticton to be developed

The site of one of Penticton’s oldest and most beloved restaurants is expected to be turned into a three-storey office building.

Bogner’s of Penticton, a 46-year-old restaurant and catering business on 302 Eckhardt Avenue, was subject to development at city council’s meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Though the building — a Tudor-style home built in 1915 — was already zoned for the use of multi-storey commercial space, the owner needed approval for a front-yard setback variance before moving ahead with development.

While there was some reluctance based on heritage, as well as the questioning over the need for local office space, council voted to approve the owner’s two planning applications by a count of 4-2. The property, which is not listed on the City of Penticton Heritage Register, will now be subject to commercial development.

“This is very difficult and one that I’ve struggled with,” said counc. Amelia Boultbee. “I know people in the community have struggled with the idea of losing such a beautiful house that is so iconic in Penticton but I am voting for this with reluctance because the zoning allows for it.”

Prior to its days as a local restaurant, the building was home to Penticton doctor Herb McGregor. It was turned into Bogner’s in 1976 and has since been serving farm-to-table cuisine.

Along with discussing the building’s historic significance, council questioned whether the three-storey office space would fit with the rest of the area. The lot is adjacent to a residential neighbourhood.

“Here’s what I’m pondering…is this an appropriate site for a three-storey office building?” asked counc. James Miller. “When we talk about our housing crisis, do we also have an office space crisis?”

Miller was joined by counc. Ryan Graham in opposing the owner’s planning requests.

City staff says they received one letter of opposition from the public about the project, with heritage, building size and neighbourhood fit among the concerns.

Now expected to be converted into commercial space, the site will feature at least 35 parking stalls. As required by the city, parking access will be from Argyle Street.

Bogner’s has scaled back operations in recent years, moving its business model closer in line with a catering and private events establishment.

According to the Local Government Act, council had the “broad authority” to protect the building based on heritage significance.

Those protections, however, would involve compensation to the property owner.

“If the city took over and designated it as a heritage site, it could entail significant costs to the taxpayer,” Boutlbee said.

READ MORE: End paid parking, support downtown businesses: Penticton councillor

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

City CouncilNewsPenticton

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vernon council endorses 2023 budget, 4.79% tax increase
Next story
Highway 1 is closed east of Revelstoke after a vehicle incident

Just Posted

Jason Bongalis and daughter Amelia (six) enjoy a morning skate at Centennial Outdoor rink last weekend. Along with outdoor skating, indoor skating is available at Kal Tire Place, which will hold a Pro-D toonie skate Jan. 29. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)
Lace up: Vernon’s outdoor rink skates into season

Vernon council has endorsed its 2023-27 financial plan which includes a 4.79 per cent budget hike for 2023. (Morning Star - file photo)
Vernon council endorses 2023 budget, 4.79% tax increase

The Vernon Christian School Royals, seeded 10th, ended up seventh overall in the field of 16 at the B.C. Senior Boys A Volleyball Championships in Duncan Dec. 1-3. (Contributed)
Royal finish for Vernon Christian School

Okanagan College hosted a candlelight vigil in honour of the National Day of Action on Violence Against Women Monday, Dec. 6. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Okanagan College Vernon, Salmon Arm campuses host candlelight vigils