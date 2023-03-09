A 19-year-old man was run over and left with serious injuries while the driver fled the parking lot of the Popeye's and Dominos restaurants at 2050 Main Street. (Google)

Hit-and-run in Penticton parking lot leaves victim with serious injuries

Police are looking for South Asian man driving a low-riding grey sedan

A 19-year-old man was run over and left with serious injuries at the Popeye’s restaurant parking lot on Wednesday night.

Penticton RCMP are now looking for the person who drove off after hitting the pedestrian.

The hit-and-run occurred at approximately 8:15 p.m., on March 8 at 2050 Main Street.

Officers, along with BC Ambulance and Fire Department responded. The victim was treated at the scene for serious injuries. He was later taken to hospital.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene with no apparent attempt to assist the victim, said Cpl. James Grandy.

The driver is described as a South Asian male, with short black hair.

The suspect vehicle is described as a four-door sedan, grey, which sustained damage to its driver’s side window and possibly its windshield. The vehicle was described as quite low to the ground.

Investigators cordoned off the parking lot for several hours as evidence was being gathered, which included assistance by an RCMP Collision Analyst.

If anyone witnessed the collision or has dash cam footage of the incident, please contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.

