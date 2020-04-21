A house located at 755 Dougall Road in Kelowna was ravaged in flames in the early morning of April 21, 2020. (Photo - Daniel Taylor)

Home in Kelowna ravaged by early morning fire

The RCMP and Kelowna Fire Department remain on scene

Kelowna fire crews responded to an early Tuesday morning blaze at a house in the 700 block of Dougall Road.

According to the platoon captain on scene, the wires were down and an abundance of sparks and flames could be seen coming from the house when crews arrived. The residents were able to escape the home safely and no one was hurt in the blaze.

The fire caused severe damage to the structure of the home. Firefighters believe the house may collapse and therefore it is unsafe to enter.

The fire department as well as the RCMP remain on scene and are conducting an investigation.

More to come.

Home in Kelowna ravaged by early morning fire

