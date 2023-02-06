File Photo

File Photo

Home prices fall across the Okanagan

Kelowna and area saw the greatest decline in January

House prices throughout the Okanagan dropped in January from the previous year, according to information released by the Association of Interior Realtors.

The price of a single-family home fell in each area of the region, with the largest dip of 7.9 per cent occurring in Central Okanagan comprised of Kelowna, West Kelowna and the surrounding municipalities.

Across the Interior home sales plummeted in January, compared to the same month last year, by 48.6 per cent, according to the association.

There were 552 homes sold in that month in 2023, but at the same time the number of people trying to sell their home ballooned by 98.8 per cent over 2022.

“Demand is still strong, but the high interest will likely continue to make for a slow first quarter in real estate activities,” stated Lyndi Cruickshank in a release.

“We are seeing buyers and sellers holding off on their real estate intentions as their money just doesn’t get them as far as what it used to.”

READ MORE: B.C. government to make heavy use of spending surplus: Throne Speech

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Lilies, not fries: Work grows to regenerate traditional plants on Secwépemc land
Next story
Kelowna church combats ‘attacks on 2SLGBTQIA+ rights’ with action and love

Just Posted

File Photo
Home prices fall across the Okanagan

Four educators from the Vernon School District are up for 2022 Premier's Awards for Excellence in Education, according to the Ministry of Education and Child Care. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
$126M Vernon school budget seeks public input

The costs for completion and opening of Armstrong's new city hall in 2023 are part of the city's proposed five-year financial plan. Council gets a look at the draft proposal tonight (Monday), Feb. 6. (Morning Star file photo)
Armstrong mulls over significant tax, levy hike proposals

B.C.’s Lt. Governor Janet Austin at the B.C. Legislature ahead of the annual Throne Speech on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (Wolfgang Depner/Black Press Media)
B.C. government to make heavy use of spending surplus: Throne Speech

Pop-up banner image