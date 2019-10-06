Pro-Hong Kong protesters at a rally at Aberdeen Centre Saturday. (Kevin Huang/Twitter)

Hong Kong protesters rebuild Lennon Wall, clash with China supporters in Richmond

A flash mob against the ban on face masks in Hong Kong is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday at Waterfront Station

Protest over Hong Kong and China divisions took to the streets in Richmond this weekend.

A “Glory to Hong Kong” flash mob took place at Aberdeen Centre in Richmond Saturday but was met with counter-protestors.

Saturday’s protest was a “#LennonWall re:build in light of high school kids being bullied by nationalists on Tuesday,” Kevin Huang, executive director of the Hua Foundation, tweeted.

A Lennon Wall is a John Lennon inspired wall where people have been posting pro-democracy sticky notes. While the original popped up in Prague in the 1980s, they have been used multiple times in Hong Kong protests.

Notices in English and Chinese were handed out at the protests, describing how protesters were scared of Hong Kong losing autonomy and anger for the long detention of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor.

Chants of “Save Canadian values! No CCP influence!” echoed outside Aberdeen Centre, which is located in a largely Chinese area of the city.

A flash mob against the ban on face masks in Hong Kong is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Waterfront Station on Sunday.

