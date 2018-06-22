A person injured when a horse was hit by a car was taken to hospital by ambulance, but was conscious and speaking with emergency responders. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Horse put down, 1 person in hospital after hit by car in Lower Mainland

Accident along 132nd Avenue in Maple Ridge Friday afternoon

A person was taken to hospital in ambulance and a horse had to be put down after it was hit by a car on Friday afternoon on 132nd Avenue in Maple Ridge.

At approximately 4 p.m., a horse was being walked along the road, returning from the Maple Ridge Equi-Sports Centre, when it was hit by a car and thrown down a steep back, about thee metres deep, according to firefighters.

A person was pinned under the horse.

The animal’s back legs were both broken, and a veterinarian euthanized the animal. It was then lifted off the patient, who was transported to Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster.

A person associated with the nearby North Fraser Therapeutic Riding Association said the tragic events show the need for a safe shoulder for riders along 132nd Avenue, west of the Equi-Sports Centre.

She noted that since it has been recently re-paved, motorists speed along the road even as they share it with horses.

Previous story
Electoral reform vote in B.C. includes $500,000 each for pro and con groups
Next story
Kelowna culinary student cooks her way to Italy

Just Posted

Cannabis growers to pay premium water rates

RDNO debates water rates on cannabis and recycling adjustments.

Kelowna culinary student cooks her way to Italy

Okanagan College’s Erin MacDougall has won an expenses-paid trip after winning cooking competition

RDNO approves referendum

RDNO approved a referendum on borrowing $25 million for Vernon Multi-Purpose Cultural Facility.

Cherry growers hope to avoid helicopter use

Extended rainfall can damage cherry crops

Coldstream standoff suspect enters five guilty pleas

Accused man pleads guilty to five more counts from February standoff with police.

What’s happening

Follow Social Squad memeber Matthew Abrey to find out what’s happeing this weekend

Trump sends letter to Trudeau calling for increase in NATO defence spending

The letter comes as tensions between Canada and the United States have risen to a dramatic high

Horse put down, 1 person in hospital after hit by car in Lower Mainland

Accident along 132nd Avenue in Maple Ridge Friday afternoon

Electoral reform vote in B.C. includes $500,000 each for pro and con groups

A mail-in ballot referendum will take place Oct. 22 to Nov. 30, asking two questions on voting

83-year-old inmate dies at medium-security prison in Mission

Correctional Services Canada says Ralph Whitfield Morris died in custody

Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna suspended for 75 games

23-year-old pitcher faces assault charge

Vancouver Canucks tab Quinn Hughes with No. 7 overall pick in NHL draft

University of Michigan standout was second defenceman picked in first round

Gun, drugs and cash seized in arrest of alleged B.C. fentanyl dealer

Vancouver Island man Brent Connors is facing nine charges in relation to investigation

Jogger spent two weeks in U.S. detention centre after accidentally crossing B.C. border

Cedella Roman, 19, crossed the border while out for a run

Most Read