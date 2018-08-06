Hot weather returning to the Okanagan

Temperatures may rise as high as 40 C by mid-week

Environment Canada is warning hot weather is expected to return to the Okanagan Valley this week.

After a cooling trend over the last few days, Environment Canada has issued as special weather statement, warning temperatures are expected to rise again this week throughout the Okanagan Valley and the Southern Interior.

High temperatures today will reach the low thirties and creep up another degree or two on Tuesday as a strengthening ridge of high pressure draws hot air up from the western U.S.

By Wednesday and Thursday daytime maximums will peak in the mid to high thirties with the potential for some communities to reach the 40 C mark. Overnight lows will only drop to the 20 C range.

Heat warnings may be issued later this week for some interior communities. Cooling is expected to begin Friday.

While the heat may be welcome for most, Environment and Climate Change Canada and medical health officers are reminding people to take precautions to protect themselves from the heat, especially never leaving children’s or pets alone in a parked car.

The list also includes staying hydrated by drinking cold beverages, preferably water; spending time in an air-conditioning for at least several hours every day; avoid sunburn; stay in the shade and use sunscreen with spf 30 more.

Smoke from wildfires around the province continues to be a problem in some areas. Smoke conditions can change quickly over short distances and can vary considerably hour-by-hour but the Air Quality Health Index is forecast to remain in the low risk range throughout the Okanagan for B.C. day.