How to prevent injury this ski season in Vernon: physiotherapist

4 tips to make the most out of your early alpine and Nordic season

I have moved to the Okanagan six years ago not for the splendid summers, but for the unbeatable snow quality and facilities you can find just minutes from Vernon. So not surprisingly, when the leaves are changing colours and the morning air is becoming crisper, to me it means one exciting thing: the snow will soon fly up Silver Star Road! When I am not skiing (or getting ready for ski season), I am loving working as a physiotherapist and I can see firsthand that injury prevention does go a long way. So here are four simple steps to make the best out of your early Alpine and Nordic season.

• Maintain (or gain) a base level of fitness

With cooler temperatures, fall is a great time to be active. Whatever aerobic activity you prefer, let it be walking, hiking or biking, it is recommendable to practice it numerous times per week. This will help make sure your stamina is up the par for early ski season. Bonus points if you use poles for walking and hiking, get those arms ready to get to the chairlift or cruise the Nordic ski trails! Did I mention that you are more at risk of getting injured with a lower muscular and cardiovascular endurance?

• Add a few simple strength and balance exercises to your routine

Squats and lunges are easy exercises to do at home and involve numerous key muscle groups. Doing them multiple times a week is a good way to increase your muscular endurance. Balance exercises are also a great investment of your time getting ready for ski season. For example, try balancing on one leg on a pillow. Consult with your favourite health-care practitioner to get a personalized program and optimize your preparation.

• Get your gear tuned up

It is crucial to make sure your gear is in prime shape before the season. Visit one of our great local ski shops to get those needs covered. Also, did you know that appropriate cross-country pole length is key in preventing shoulder injuries?

• Sign up for a lesson to optimize your skills

It is pretty easy to see that good technique not only diminish your risk of falling but also make you less likely to get injured. Think of those overuse injuries from repetitively doing a movement incorrectly? And let’s face it, Alpine and Nordic sports are that much more enjoyable with a minimum of technique, especially skate skiing!

Enjoy the fall season and see you on the ski trails & slopes!

— Contributed by Virginie Pichard-Jolicoeur

Virginie is an avid cross-country, backcountry and downhill skier and a physiotherapist at Spine & Sports North End.

Previous story
Doughnut packs and a mysterious gun: Six facts about B.C.’s triple homicide, manhunt

Just Posted

Kelowna couple showcases work at Vernon art gallery

Headbones Gallery features Diane and Johann Feught

Vernon club looking for newcomers

Newcomers Club to host range of events and activities

All aboard the shoelace express this October: City of Vernon

City challenges residents to participate in International Walk and Wheel to School Month

Vernon observes Orange Shirt Day

7th annual Orange Shirt Day honours residential school survivors

Emergency services host Lumby food bank drive

Residents asked to donate non-perishable items or leave in driveway to be picked up Tuesday night

VIDEO: Hundreds attend #OrcaCelebration as killer whales return to Howe Sound

Orca return comes after years of remediation

Judge ‘bewildered’ that escaped Vancouver Island inmate was in a minimum security prison

Zachary Armitage, 30, pleaded guilty to escape from lawful custody and awaits sentencing

Elton John concert sets the stage for Shuswap man’s marriage proposal

Happy couple filmed at Sept. 24 Vancouver concert by actor Neal McDonough

Piranhas found in B.C. lake were likely unwanted pets, conservation officers say

It’s against the law to introduce aquatic invasive species in B.C.

VIDEO: Liberals, Tories, NDP stay in comfort zones as campaign hits halfway mark

Election season is ramping up for all the parties

Power restored in Kelowna following car accident

The power outage happened around 3:30 p.m. after a car struck a power pole on Springfield Road.

Funding available to control B.C. urban deer population

Provincial government providing up to $100,000 for urban deer operational or research projects

Two B.C. men seek to open class action against e-cigarette giant Juul

Owen Mann-Campbell and another B.C. man seek damages after using Juul vapes

How to prevent injury this ski season in Vernon: physiotherapist

4 tips to make the most out of your early alpine and Nordic season

Most Read