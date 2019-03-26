Howard House closes for new, permanent shelter

A new, secure permanent shelter for the homelessness, opening this week to replace the Howard House, will offer people the support they need to begin to regroup.

“Our Place provides a welcome, needed refuge from living on the street,” said Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. “Our government recognizes that shelters are only an early part of the solution when people are homeless, and that is why we are also building supportive housing for the community that will open in the spring.”

The Our Place shelter features 46 shelter beds, a dining room, commercial kitchen, laundry facilities and washrooms. Beds are also available for people with disabilities. According to October 2018 statistics, 161 people in Vernon identified as experiencing homelessness.

“The community is very pleased to see Our Place shelter open and ready to receive guests,” said Victor Cumming, mayor. “Housing is one of the three fundamental necessities of life, and by providing shelter for people who need it, we are helping them stay warm and dry in the short term and hopefully we can help assist them to obtain permanent accommodation as quickly as possible. Many thanks to BC Housing.”

Turning Points Collaborative Society, which provided the land for the project, will operate the shelter and provide guests with meal services, along with access to life skills training, employment programs and counselling, as well as health and legal services through a community network.

“Our Place is an important first step in homelessness prevention,” said Randene Wejr, co-executive director, Turning Points Collaborative. “Thanks to our housing partners and community stakeholders for supporting this project to help people experiencing homelessness toward the first steps to recovery.”

Our Place will open on March 28 and will be open 24 hours a day, year-round. Delivering affordable housing is a shared commitment between government and the BC Green Party caucus, and is a part of the Confidence and Supply Agreement.

The Ministry said Howard House is closing due to its aging and obsolete building.

