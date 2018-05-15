B.C. Attorney General David Eby (Hansard TV)

B.C. moves to protect public debate from ‘strategic’ lawsuits

Deep-pocketed special interests can silence opponents, David Eby says

The B.C. government is moving to prevent ‘unfair’ lawsuits designed to intimidate or prevent people from taking part in public debates.

Attorney General David Eby presented the Protection of Public Participation Act in the B.C. legislature Tuesday, saying it won’t be debated until next fall to give the public time to study it. The legislation restores a provision that was briefly in effect in 2001, and is similar to recent Ontario legislation protecting freedom of speech, he said.

“Lawsuits that serve to silence and financially exhaust those exercising their right of expression exploit our legal system and serve those with significantly deeper pockets,” Eby said.

The new law would allow a defendant to apply through an “expedited process” to have a lawsuit dismissed on the basis that it interferes with free speech on a public issue. It would be up to the plaintiff to convince a judge that harm from the speech would outweigh the public interest in protecting it.

more to come…

Previous story
UPDATE: Pitbulls put down after attacking children on Vancouver Island
Next story
UPDATE: Prosecution, defence spar over sentencing for B.C. polygamist leader

Just Posted

Friends of NOYFSS attend Giving Back dinner

Facelift begins at downtown facility

Highway 6 washed out, again

UPDATE: Wash out 10 kilometres east of Cherryville

Armstrong creek levels continue to drop

Advanced evacuation alert for some properties remains in place

Vernon fire crews battle ‘fully-involved’ house fire

Calls of a structure fire at Big Chief Mobile Home Park were reported shortly after 5:20 p.m. Sunday

Lumby man sentenced for cigarette-sparked home fire

Trevor Stanley Luszcz sentenced to 60 days, less eight, plus 30 days for arson by negligence, breach

VIDEO: Hikers rescued from Lions Bay forest fire

Flames broke out Monday night at Tunnel Bluffs trail

https://www.vernonmorningstar.com/news/okanagan-orchardists-asked-to-watch-for-radical-labour-activists/

Deep-pocketed special interests can silence opponents, David Eby says

Vancouver Whitecaps captain to represent Costa Rica at World Cup

Kendall Waston to help Costa Rica against Serbia, Brazil and Switzerland in Russia

Broncos bounce Buzz twice in regional baseball action

Vernon baseball weekend roundup

Vernon Tigers torch Flames 16-4

Vernon alone in first place

The Latest: Markle’s dad still hopes to attend Royal wedding

Meghan Markle’s father may have changed his mind and hopes to attend the Royal wedding

UPDATE: Prosecution, defence spar over sentencing for B.C. polygamist leader

Peter Wilson recommends up to six months for Blackmore and up to 90 days for Oler

Military joins search for missing woman after being swept away in Mad River

Saskatchewan woman reportedly fell off of old Mad River trestle bridge, not been seen since

South Okanagan 48-hour contest seeking filmmakers

Second annual Snakebite Film Festival in Penticton

Most Read