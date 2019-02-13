Huge crack and bang as Wood Lake fractures

‘It was roaring across the lake,’ Lake Country woman recounts sound of crack in Wood Lake ice

An unusual crack formed in Wood Lake’s ice last weekend and gave a Lake Country woman a bit of a fright. - Contributed

Geri Allan-Helmer was on her deck, feeding the birds at herWood Lake home when she heard a shocking sound.

“Something was roaring down the lake,” she said.

Then the sound got more alarming.

“It was the loudest bang, like a gunshot, only a zillion times louder,” she said.

The ice that had been one piece on Wood Lake now had a deep crack in it, that ran across as far as the eye could see.

Allan-Helmer said it’s nothing she’s experienced before. As temperatures rise, she can sometimes hear the moaning of the ice, but never the sound of a jet plane.

“It was really odd,” she said.

Allan-Helmer said it’s reduced her confidence on skating on the lake.

“I think Duck Lake would be my choice if I wanted to skate,” she said.

Now the crack stands like shining white volcano, outside of her home on Ponderosa Drive.

