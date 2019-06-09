Hundreds of Kelowna residents ‘Walk to End ALS’

Volunteer led fundraiser aims to raise $32,000

The Kelowna Walk for ALS saw 210 people attend the fundraising event to end amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

The volunteer led fundraiser took place at Waterfront Park – Island Stage for people of all ages.

Participants had the opportunity to take part in a 50/50 draw, silent auction, a BBQ and games for kids.

“We raised several thousand dollars on the Silent Auction and CarBBQ. All the funds raised goes directly to patient care in our province,” said a spokesperson for ALS.

All proceeds go towards ALS to reach the fundraising goal of $32,000.

The Walk to End ALS is the largest volunteer-led fundraiser for ALS Societies across Canada.

To donate visit ‘Walk to End ALS.’

@LarynGilmour
laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Free dog training session coming to Kelowna
Next story
Woman killed, man arrested near Williams Lake: RCMP

Just Posted

Donuts for dads: Father’s day at Davison Orchards

No registration or admission fee for the event

Down under: Aussie football comes to the Okanagan

Vernon and Penticton teams joined forces at the Kelowna Cup

Three people seriously injured in boating accident in Osoyoos

BC Emergency Health Services said two people were in critical condition

Rotary honours top North Okanagan high school athletes

Sixth annual Rotary North Okanagan High School Athletic Awards handed out

Caetani Cultural Centre announces new music festival for Vernon

Inaugural festival to take place Saturday, July 20

Okanagan Antique Tractor and Machinery Fair celebrates 20 years

Father Pandosy Mission in Kelowna hosted tractors and vintage cars dating back 100 years

Trans Mountain pipeline protestors rally in Vancouver

Ottawa has until June 18 to decide on pipeline’s fate

Four kittens fighting for their lives at Okanagan animal sanctuary

Four kittens of a litter of nine found in Salmon Arm are struggling to survive.

Hundreds of Kelowna residents ‘Walk to End ALS’

Volunteer led fundraiser aims to raise $32,000

Free dog training session coming to Kelowna

Shamanic Dog Training: Free Talk at Herbal One Kelowna

VIDEO: Fast and the furr-ious at B.C. and Yukon dog agility championships

Hundreds of dogs and their owners have converged on Langley

Condo developers offer free wine, avocado toast to woo buyers in slowing B.C. market

A slowdown in home sales has developers getting creative

BC Ferries crews rescue capsized boater in Georgia Strait

Two vehicles participated in rescue

Kelowna’s Telus Motorcycle Ride for Dad raises money for prostate cancer research

Hundreds of motorists joined the ride from Kelowna to West Kelowna

Most Read