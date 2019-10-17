B.C. Conservation Officers released photos of the two rifles seized near Falkland over the Thanksgiving weekend. (Photo: Conservation Officer Service)

Hunter receives tickets for having loaded rifles in vehicle near Falkland

The hunter’s two rifles were seized, and $230 violation tickets were issued for both

A hunter in the Vernon area found out the cost of illegally transporting rifles the hard way over the Thanksgiving weekend.

BC Conservation Officers found a hunter with two loaded rifles in his vehicle near Falkland on Sunday, Oct. 13. The hunter was handed violation tickets for both rifles, which were also seized.

Under Section 9 of the Firearms Act, the ticket amount for having a loaded firearm in a vehicle is $230, putting the hunter’s bill at $460.

Now towards the middle of hunting season, Conservation Officers are out conducting hunter inspections in regions across the province.

READ MORE: Six bears destroyed in three days in West Kelowna

READ MORE: B.C. calls for new caribou habitat restoration projects

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
Bear cub shot dead, dumped on Lumby farm
Next story
Okanagan College nursing students to make history in Thailand

Just Posted

Okanagan College nursing students to make history in Thailand

Students to take on Vernon-born practicum overseas

Vernon Vipers rally past Merritt

Newcomer Dawson Holt scores in final minute to give Snakes 3-2 win over Centennials Wednesday

Hunter receives tickets for having loaded rifles in vehicle near Falkland

The hunter’s two rifles were seized, and $230 violation tickets were issued for both

Bear cub shot dead, dumped on Lumby farm

The cub is thought to have been dropped at the property on Thanksgiving morning

Okanagan rocked by AC/DC and Hip bands

Bonfire and Hip Replacements scheduled for Vernon, Kelowna and Kamloops

VIDEO: Fire destroys Shuswap home, residents unharmed

Blaze took three hours for Chase firefighters to extinguish

British family deported after ‘accidental’ U.S. border crossing

U.S. officials deny it was mistake, release video of vehicle crossing into Washington from Langley

LETTERS: Wolf kills, wilderness protection and caribou recovery

Readers respond to Tom Fletcher’s column on B.C. program

Kamloops man hangs on to back of stolen truck as suspect speeds away, crashes

The pickup truck was seen leaving the roadway before bursting into flames

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh returns to Penticton Oct. 19

He is hosting a rally to boost local NDP candidate Richard Cannings’ campaign efforts

Interior Health approves reopening of Shuswap elementary school

Sicamous facility, closed since Sept. 20 due to health concerns, to be back in operation on Nov. 13

Letter: Election outcome predictable for North Okanagan-Shuswap riding

Writer anticipates flawed voting system will again end up ignoring large percentage of population

Everything you need to know before getting the flu shot

Island pharmacist shares concerns, recommendations before flu season hits

First case of ‘probable’ vaping-related illness in B.C. ‘not surprising’: UBC prof

Health officials warn this could be the first of many

Most Read