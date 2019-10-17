Hunter receives tickets for having loaded rifles in vehicle near Falkland

A hunter in the Vernon area found out the cost of illegally transporting rifles the hard way over the Thanksgiving weekend.
BC Conservation Officers found a hunter with two loaded rifles in his vehicle near Falkland on Sunday, Oct. 13. The hunter was handed violation tickets for both rifles, which were also seized.
Under Section 9 of the Firearms Act, the ticket amount for having a loaded firearm in a vehicle is $230, putting the hunter’s bill at $460.
Now towards the middle of hunting season, Conservation Officers are out conducting hunter inspections in regions across the province.