Hunter receives tickets for having loaded rifles in vehicle near Falkland

The hunter’s two rifles were seized, and $230 violation tickets were issued for both

B.C. Conservation Officers released photos of the two rifles seized near Falkland over the Thanksgiving weekend. (Photo: Conservation Officer Service)

A hunter in the Vernon area found out the cost of illegally transporting rifles the hard way over the Thanksgiving weekend.

BC Conservation Officers found a hunter with two loaded rifles in his vehicle near Falkland on Sunday, Oct. 13. The hunter was handed violation tickets for both rifles, which were also seized.

Under Section 9 of the Firearms Act, the ticket amount for having a loaded firearm in a vehicle is $230, putting the hunter’s bill at $460.

Now towards the middle of hunting season, Conservation Officers are out conducting hunter inspections in regions across the province.

Brendan Shykora