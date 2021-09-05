Hunters are being reminded by the B.C. Wildfire Service there is no hunting in the White Rock Lake wildfire area. (Black Press - file photo)

Hunters are being reminded by the B.C. Wildfire Service there is no hunting in the White Rock Lake wildfire area. (Black Press - file photo)

Hunters reminded to stay out of White Rock Lake wildfire area

No hunting in the area restriction is permitted

The B.C. Wildfire Service has issued an important reminder to hunters in regards to the White Rock Lake fire.

On its Wildfires of Note page Sunday, Sept. 5, the BCWS reminded hunters that the White Rock Lake fire has an area restriction in effect and no hunting is permitted within the area.

“This Area Restriction is to provide for the safety and security of wildland firefighters, and the general public,” said BCWS. “There are extreme dangers within the wildfire perimeter like ash pits, falling trees, falling rocks, unstable slopes, burnt over roads, etc. Conservations officers are regularly patrolling the area restriction, and fines will be given out to anyone found accessing the area.”

The wildfire is classified as Being Held, due to the significant effort from the BC Wildfire Service and provincial, First Nation, national and international partner agencies.

The wildfire is not likely to spread beyond determined containment lines due to the suppression carried out by the BCWS.

The Fire Operations Update for Sunday, Sept. 5, can be found here.

Click on the highlighted agency for up-to-date evacuation orders and alerts:

Columbia Shuswap Regional District (or call 250-833-3350);

Regional District of North Okanagan (250-550-3700);

Thompson Nicola Regional District (250-377-7188);

Splatsin (250-838-6496);

Okanagan Indian Band (250-241-5809);

Regional District of Central Okanagan (250-469-8490 or 1-877-569-8490);

City of Vernon;

Township of Spallumcheen.

READ MORE: White Rock Lake wildfire: ‘This is our community,’ says Westside director

READ MORE: UPDATE: Evac order due to White Rock Lake wildfire rescinded for properties west of Okanagan Lake, above Westside Road

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
Copper Mountain tests employees for COVID after rash of cases
Next story
Hedges Butte wildfire outside of Penticton now a Wildfire of Note

Just Posted

Shannon Zaitsoff and his daughter, Sarah, successfully back up their wagon between cones at the 109th IPE in 2008. Of course, this would be the week thousands would flock to Armstrong for the annual fair but, for the second straight year the popular event has been cancelled by COVID. (Greater Vernon Museum and Archives photo #24084)
North Okanagan history in pictures

Hunters are being reminded by the B.C. Wildfire Service there is no hunting in the White Rock Lake wildfire area. (Black Press - file photo)
Hunters reminded to stay out of White Rock Lake wildfire area

Climate will be the focus of an all-candidates forum in the North Okanagan-Shuswap riding. The forum will be held virtually through Zoom on Friday, Sept. 10, starting at 7 p.m., hosted by Shuswap Climate Action and Vernon Climate Action Now. (Black Press - file photo)
North Okanagan-Shuswap election candidates to be grilled on climate

The Killiney Beach water system is under a Do Not Consume notice issued by the Regional District of Central Okanagan Thursday, Sept. 2. The system has been damaged in the White Rock Lake wildfire. (Morning Star - file photo)
Do Not Consume water notice still in place for system off Westside Road