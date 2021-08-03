‘I take pride in my work’: Sicamous chainsaw artist bears task of creating public art

Mike Ormondy’s inspiration for his carvings comes from wildlife

Chainsaw artist Mike Ormondy puts the finishing touches on his bear carving in Sicamous on Aug. 3, 2021. (Zachary Roman-Eagle Valley News)

Mike Ormondy has been using a chainsaw since he was 13, and carving since about the same age.

He only started combining the two talents a few years ago when a good friend introduced him to the art of chainsaw carving.

“The chainsaw speeds things up a little bit,” he said.

His inspiration for his carvings is wildlife; if he sees it he can carve it.

Ormondy’s talents were sought out by the District of Sicamous as part of its ongoing Main Street revitalization project.

Steffi Sunny, a planning assistant with the district, said it was a great way to get the town’s kids involved.

On Aug. 2, a long weekend Monday, Ormondy set up shop at 417 Main St. in Sicamous and got to work on his latest piece. He was working on a bear, as chosen by kids from the district who voted in its poll.

A lot of people stopped by to check out what Ormondy was up to. He said locals and tourists alike were watching the action, and there always seemed to be someone behind him as he worked.

“I’m a people person,” he said.

“Usually I have no distractions, so it was a little bit different, but it was definitely something I enjoyed doing and something you don’t always get a chance to do.”

Ormondy appreciates his art will be shared with anyone who drives by, and he drove by the carving with his own three kids.

“All three of them are artists. My oldest, I’ve helped her make a bear carving,” said Ormondy.

He’s happy to pass down his skills, but said it’s ultimately up to his kids what they want to do.

“They are artists in the making, whatever road they go down.”

On Aug. 3, Ormondy was putting finishing touches on the bear. That included putting a varnish on it to protect it from the elements.

He recommends people with wood sculptures reapply varnish over the years to keep them in great condition.

“The more the merrier with that stuff.”

Ormondy was thankful Sicamous got him involved with the Main Street revitalization project.

“I really take pride in my work. A carving from wood will last my generation and generations to come.”

