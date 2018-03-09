Ice hazard on Swan Lake

City officials are encouraging the public to stay off Swan Lake due to an ice hazard

The public is encouraged to stay off of Swan Lake due to an ice hazard. (Claude Rioux photo)

City of Vernon officials are asking the public to exercise caution when visiting Swan Lake due to ice hazards.

“The ice may crack due to the air gap between the ice and the water level,” the City said of Swan Lake conditions in a release. “Going on the ice is not advised.”

The Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development will be proactively lowering the water level of Swan Lake to address high water concerns during freshet.

Lowering the water level may contribute to unsafe ice conditions.

