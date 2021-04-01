Kelowna Fire Department. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

Iconic boat sign on Highway 97 goes up in flames

Lake Country and Kelowna fire crews doused the fire

An iconic sign on Highway 97 North and Commonwealth Road went up in flames early Thursday morning, April 1.

Kelowna Fire Department said crews received a report at approximately 1:30 a.m. that the large boat sign for Holiday Park Resort was on fire.

Lake Country Fire Department arrived at the scene first, reporting that the boat was already fully engulfed in flames. Crews used hose lines to help suppress the fire.

Kelowna Fire Department platoon captain Shayne Kiehlbauch said there were no hydrants in the area, so water had to be shuttled to the scene with water tenders.

“The boat collapsed during the free, so an excavator was brought in to help with extinguishing the fire,” Kiehlbauch added.

“At this time, we do not have a cause for the fire and it is under investigation.”

The boat has been used as part of the resort’s marketing strategy starting in the 1980s. Before then, it worked as a tugboat hauling logs across Okanagan Lake.

