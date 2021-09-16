Colour Tongues hits the stage at Fernando’s Pub in Kelowna in 2020. (Contributed)

Colour Tongues hits the stage at Fernando’s Pub in Kelowna in 2020. (Contributed)

Iconic Kelowna pub, Fernando’s, shuts its doors after 10 years

Fernando’s Pub will be closing at the end of the month

An iconic Kelowna pub is closing its doors for good at the end of the month and community members are already mourning the closure.

Fernando’s Pub announced today, Sept. 16, that it will be shutting down after 10 years of operation on Bernard Avenue.

“What remains is a few weeks more where we hopefully get to see you again. See your faces — say ‘so long’ — and thank you for being so supportive,” reads a post on the pub’s Facebook page.

Community members flooded the comments mourning the closure of the iconic pub.“I’m crushed by this. My heart is heavy and I’m going to miss Fernando’s so so much. One of the last of the good ol’ bars Kelowna had,” wrote Sarah Numminen.

The pub will be open until the end of the month, after which it will permanently shut its doors. It is urging patrons to be patient as the pub deals with a staff shortage for the next two weeks.

“We love everyone who has supported us over the last decade,” said Fernando’s Pub.

