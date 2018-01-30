Regional politicians and civic staff have completed an overhaul of the Greater Vernon Water Master Plan which now has Interior Health’s seal of approval. (Morning Star files)

IH gives Greater Vernon water plan clean bill of health

Compliance with provincial water standards achieved

Interior Health has signed off on the Greater Vernon Water 2017 Master Water Plan

The MWP provides a detailed assessment of the current status of the GVW system, and provides direction to ensure compliance with provincial standards to safeguard health and to meet future water needs based on predicted growth for the next 40 years.

The MWP was prepared in partnership between the regional district, City of Vernon, and the District of Coldstream.

It incorporates the technical work completed in 2012 with updates to the long term supply and treatment strategy based on recommendations from the stakeholder advisory committee (2015-16), results of recent studies, provincial policy changes, and other relevant information.

Work in 2017 focused on updating the financing strategy to support infrastructure renewal as well as upgrades to the water system, recognizing the need to balance the needs of current customers with the long term costs of maintaining a safe water supply.

It is a more affordable plan that will meet provincial standards and ensure the utility is sustainable into the future.

 


