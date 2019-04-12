Uncle T Food’s I’m Real brand Dehydrated Premium Mango recalled. (Photo contributed)

I’m Real brand Dehydrated Premium Mango recalled

The B.C.-wide recall was made because the product contains sulphites which are not properly declared on the label.

Uncle T Food is recalling I’m Real brand Dehydrated Premium Mango from the marketplace because it contains sulphites which are not properly declared on the label. People with a sensitivity to sulphites should not consume the recalled product.

This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace effective Thursday, April 11 in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

There have been reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.

Related: Janes brand chicken nuggets recalled due to possible salmonella

Related: Lee’s Tea recalled due to salmonella

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
South Okanagan – Similkameen swatting hard against mosquitos
Next story
Teen’s drug OD death at Kelowna’s Centre of Gravity festival deemed accidental

Just Posted

Vernon pet store raises funds for Pacific Assistance Dogs Society

On Saturday, April 27, volunteers and pets from Paw Prints Rescue will be on site at Vernon Total Pet to meet anyone interested in adopting a pet.

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sun and cloud precedes rainy weekend

Environment Canada is forecasting a rainy weekend

Vernon auto body shop achieves certification only 5 per cent of Canadian mechanics can

Fix Auto Vernon North is now officially Collision Care Certified.

Vernon city council discretionary grant applications accepted

Applications are accepted until 4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 30.

Vernon RCMP seek car break-in stories

Police took to twitter April 11 hoping to hear from locals about their experiences and remind them how to keep vehicles safe.

Foodie Friday: Egg-ceptional chocolate from Okanagan chocolatier

Penticton’s Accent Chocolate owners talk chocolate

Fire chief says 911 dispatch system change in B.C. risks patient safety

Port Coquitlam chief has told city staff to specifically ask for firefighters when calling 911

Luxury condo buildings use twice as much electricity as older buildings in B.C.: report

BC Hydro says amenities in new buildings increase energy use by 50 per cent

McGill drops Redmen name, citing pain caused to Indigenous students

‘Today, “Redmen” is widely acknowledged as an offensive term for Indigenous peoples’

Shuswap’s Sam Muik finds TV career through dance and determination

Dance instructor Patty Fleming recalls awkward farm kid driven to excel

South Okanagan – Similkameen swatting hard against mosquitos

Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen is already doing mosquito control.

Okanagan philanthropist shares journey of healing and hope

Penticton Youth Resource Centre fundraiser features guest speaker Tom Budd

Gin made from Okanagan ingredients to be offered at Kelowna restaurants

The Whole Truth, a gin made from the spirits of 20,000 Okanagan apples is at RauDZ Regional Table

Former Mormon fundamentalists testify in B.C. child bride trial

Crown witnesses describe the control that church leadership held over men, women and children

Most Read