Emergency personnel were at the Vernon Regional Airport for a simulated plane crash training exercise Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Emergency personnel were at the Vernon Regional Airport for a simulated plane crash training exercise Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

‘Imaginary’ plane crashes at Vernon airport

Table top exercise was an opportuity to work through the city’s Airport Emergency Response Plan

The Vernon Regional Airport was the scene of an imaginary plane crash Wednesday.

The training exercise saw a cross-agency response from a number of local organizations and city staff, including Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, BC Emergency Health Services and Vernon Fire Rescue Services.

“This table top exercise is a good opportunity for all the responding agencies to get together to work through the City’s Airport Emergency Response Plan,” said Curtis Linton, airport supervisor. “An incident such as a plane crash could require the involvement of all these agencies.

“These practice scenarios help familiarize all agencies with the airport protocols and they support our regulatory requirement to hold a table top exercise annually, and a major practice scenario once every four years. I think everyone comes away with a good refresher on dealing with aircraft incidents and each time we learn something new.”

For Vernon, seasonal threats of flooding and wildfires are the most pressing concerns when it comes to emergency management. Therefore, the airport exercises are conducted during the winter when flooding and fires are less likely to occur.

“Conducting table top exercises provides us with an opportunity to practice executing emergency plans together,” said deputy fire chief Alan Hofsink. “We build relationships with a number of agencies, identify gaps in emergency response plans and make adjustments in a safe environment. These are important tools in emergency management.”

READ MORE: Supply-chain turbulence is here to stay, so what is Canada doing about it?

READ MORE: Brittney Griner back home in US after Russian prisoner swap

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

AirportfirefightersRCMPVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Driver dead after RCMP officer fired at truck that hit him during Creston traffic stop
Next story
Trudeau’s call-out yields questions on everything from mermaid sex to dog pants

Just Posted

Vernon’s Cassandra Brown, a professional basketball player in Australia and member of Canada’s women’s team, will host a three-day camp for girls in Grades 5-9 Tuesday to Thursday, Dec. 27-29, at Vernon Christian School. (Contributed)
Vernon national team pro hosts girls-only basketball camp

Emergency personnel were at the Vernon Regional Airport for a simulated plane crash training exercise Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
‘Imaginary’ plane crashes at Vernon airport

George Harrison and Diamond Campbell enjoy a Christmas meal at the fifth annual Festive Street Lunch at All Saints' Anglican Church Saturday. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Street lunch serves up magical fun in Vernon

The Vernon Elks Lodge No. 45 presented more than $13,000 in funds to 13 North Okanagan groups and organizations Dec. 15. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Vernon Elks Lodge brightens Christmas for local groups

Pop-up banner image