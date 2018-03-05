Impaired driver arrested on TransCanada Highway

A man being pursued by RCMP came to a rough stop this weekend, when he collided into some parked snowplows.

Kamloops RCMP were dispatched March 4 at 11:30 p.m., to a report of man suspected of being impaired, leaving Cascades Casino on Versatile Drive in Kamloops.

“While driving on the TransCanada Highway the officer saw the suspect vehicle travelling towards him in the wrong lane. After the vehicle passed, the officer did a u-turn and attempted to follow the suspect with his lights and sirens on,” said Cpl. Jodi Shelkie, in a press release.

“About 150 meters past the Columbia Street overpass, the suspect vehicle collided into a parked highways vehicle involved in snow removal.”

The suspect driver then got out of his vehicle and attempted to run away. An employee with the highways crew attempted to detain the suspect by verbally engaging with him until the police arrived on scene and he was taken into custody.

The suspect was transported to a local medical facility for minor injuries from the collision. The driver of the highways vehicle involved in the collision also went to hospital for minor injuries.

Alcohol is believed to be the contributing factor to the collision. An impaired investigation is ongoing.

