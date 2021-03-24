In-person religious gatherings can take place outdoors as B.C. COVID restriction relaxed

In-person religious gatherings are allowed again in B.C. – so long as they are outdoors and small-scale.
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry ammended current COVID-19 health orders Tuesday (March 23), following consultation with religious leaders and others.
In-person religious services have been banned in the province since November, when Henry put in a slew of restrictions on events and gatherings.
Now, organizers of outdoor services will need to have a safety plan in place and ensure attendees follow the rules.
The relaxed restrictions follow a heated few months between government and faith leaders, ending with several B.C. churches losing an appeal to the order in B.C. Supreme Court in early March.
Henry has said the province is working on how to begin a “gradual and safe phased reopening of ongoing indoor services” in April.
– with files from Katya Slepian
